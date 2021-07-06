Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky gas prices increase as national average on the rise, AAA says

Following the holiday weekend, AAA says gas prices in Kentucky continue to rise as demand and...
Following the holiday weekend, AAA says gas prices in Kentucky continue to rise as demand and crude oil prices increase through the summer.(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the holiday weekend, AAA says gas prices in Kentucky continue to rise as demand and crude oil prices increase through the summer.

A release from the motor club states since the beginning of the year, the national gas price average has increased 40 percent. The national average of $3.13 as of July could increase another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August, bringing the average price to over $3.25.

Gas prices in western and central Kentucky are nine cents higher than the previous week, bringing the average in the state to around $2.88.

Average prices of unleaded gasoline in various cities, according to AAA, can be seen below:

  • $2.88 - Bowling Green
  • $2.90 - Elizabethtown
  • $3.12 - Louisville
  • $2.74 - Owensboro
  • $2.78 - Paducah

In addition to crude prices that could surge at a seven-year high, AAA said Tropical Storm Elsa could possibly bring storm surge and possible flooding to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, which has the possibility of affecting pricing.

More information on gas prices nationwide and locally, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
Victim killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified by coroner

Latest News

Richards was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his...
Kentucky man arrested on multiple drug and gun related charges
Your latest forecast from WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3 News...
Grab-N-Go: Tuesday, July 6 Evening forecast
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a rainy day.
FORECAST: Scattered storms, staying hot and humid
Covid vaccine west Louisville
Louisville reports 5 cases of COVID Delta variant, numbers level out from week to week