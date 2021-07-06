Kentucky gas prices increase as national average on the rise, AAA says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the holiday weekend, AAA says gas prices in Kentucky continue to rise as demand and crude oil prices increase through the summer.

A release from the motor club states since the beginning of the year, the national gas price average has increased 40 percent. The national average of $3.13 as of July could increase another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August, bringing the average price to over $3.25.

Gas prices in western and central Kentucky are nine cents higher than the previous week, bringing the average in the state to around $2.88.

Average prices of unleaded gasoline in various cities, according to AAA, can be seen below:

$2.88 - Bowling Green

$2.90 - Elizabethtown

$3.12 - Louisville

$2.74 - Owensboro

$2.78 - Paducah

In addition to crude prices that could surge at a seven-year high, AAA said Tropical Storm Elsa could possibly bring storm surge and possible flooding to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, which has the possibility of affecting pricing.

More information on gas prices nationwide and locally, click or tap here.

