Kentucky man arrested on multiple drug and gun related charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the weekend, troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles District arrested a Bowling Green man on numerous drug and gun-related charges.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Saturday on I-65 near the 54-mile marker in Jackson County, Indiana for a traffic violation.

During the stop, troopers searched the vehicle and found 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 8 grams of suspected marijuana, THC gummies and fruit rollups, drug paraphernalia, prescription medications, and a 9mm handgun.

Stephen Richards, age 40, of Bowling Green, was arrested on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams and with a handgun, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of a Legend Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Richards was taken to the Jackson County Jail and incarcerated pending his appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

