Kentucky man arrested on multiple drug and gun related charges

Richards was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the weekend, troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles District arrested a Bowling Green man on numerous drug and gun-related charges.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Saturday on I-65 near the 54-mile marker in Jackson County, Indiana for a traffic violation.

During the stop, troopers searched the vehicle and found 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 8 grams of suspected marijuana, THC gummies and fruit rollups, drug paraphernalia, prescription medications, and a 9mm handgun.

Stephen Richards, age 40, of Bowling Green, was arrested on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams and with a handgun, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of a Legend Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Richards was taken to the Jackson County Jail and incarcerated pending his appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

Troopers located approximately 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 8 grams of suspected marijuana, THC gummies and fruit rollups, drug paraphernalia, prescription medications, and a 9 mm handgun.

