LMAS director apologizes for ‘miscommunication’ over stray dog intake during holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dogs are Peg Gugliotta’s passion. Her 4-year-old pit bull, Katie, gives that away in an instant.

However, no matter how much she loves animals, Gugliotta was not expecting to turn her home into a full-on animal house during Fourth of July weekend.

“[I had] five dogs that I don’t know, and two slept here,” Gugliotta said. “I had to sleep on my couch with the pit bull [I took in] because it wouldn’t crate. So I slept on the couch with the pit bull and my pets and another stray pug slept in my bed.”

The dogs were all runaway strays, scared from the weekend’s worth of fireworks.

According to the American Kennel Club, more pets go missing on July 4 and 5 than any other day of the year.

Gugliotta is part of a group of animal activists who rescue stray animals, in hopes to reunite them with their owners. Her home served as a temporary intake center over the weekend.

“I had plans on the Fourth of July,” Gugliotta said. “My family had a barbecue, they live locally, and I was like, ‘I can’t go. I have a dog in my house that’s not mine.’”

Gugliotta told WAVE 3 News she was informed Louisville Metro Animal Services was closed during the weekend, only to find out last minute they were still taking strays.

The mix-up made the rounds on Facebook, where posts made from the LMAS page signaled they would be closed.

LMAS Deputy Director Jerry Foley told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday the facility was only closed for adoptions, but animal control officers were on hand to take strays.

Still, he acknowledged the communication was not crystal clear.

“We apologize if there was any confusion and we’ll learn from our mistakes and maybe look at how we posted and what we said in our language,” Foley said. “We were only closed for adoptions that day too. See, even I’m confused. So adoptions were closed Sunday and Monday, but we still [took in] stray animals on Sunday and Monday.”

On Tuesday, LMAS was back to business as usual; both the adoption center and intake center were operating under normal business hours.

Foley told WAVE 3 News he and his team would communicate more clearly with the rescue community so they can work better together to save animals in the city.

Gugliotta said that’s all her group wants.

“We’re doing this because we care,” Gugliotta said. “Use us. Utilize us. Communicate with us. And let us help you. We want to help. The people doing this want to help. Give us some direction, give us some leadership and we’ll do what you say.”

To contact Louisville Metro Animal Services, dial (502) 473-PETS. The facility’s hours are from noon to 6 p.m.

