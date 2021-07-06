LMPD: Man shot in Cloverleaf neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Tuesday afternoon injures one man.

MetroSafe confirms calls came in at 12:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Janice Way on reports of a shooting.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, when officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot at the location.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No details were provided on suspects or arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.