Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: Man shot in Cloverleaf neighborhood

MetroSafe confirms calls came in at 12:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Janice Way on reports of a...
MetroSafe confirms calls came in at 12:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Janice Way on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Tuesday afternoon injures one man.

MetroSafe confirms calls came in at 12:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Janice Way on reports of a shooting.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, when officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot at the location.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No details were provided on suspects or arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
Victim killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified by coroner
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River

Latest News

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Fireworks can be frightening for many furry friends, but volunteers at the Kentucky Humane...
Kentucky Humane Society volunteers comfort animals during Fourth of July celebrations
Louisville’s record homicide and non-fatal shooting rate continued into the early days of July.
Louisville approaches another record-breaking year of homicides, non-fatal shootings
After several Fourth of July celebrations across the area, neighbors and fireworks store owners...
Businesses, events booming as cleanup begins the day after Fourth of July