Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville reports 5 cases of COVID Delta variant, numbers level out from week to week

Health experts shift focus on the contagious variant, especially for the city’s minority neighborhoods where vaccination rates are low.
Covid vaccine west Louisville
Covid vaccine west Louisville(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 is spreading in Louisville, but it’s almost exclusively among unvaccinated people.

During the city’s bi-weekly update Tuesday, Louisville health experts shifted focus toward the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus and the effect it could have on unvaccinated parts of the city.

COVID cases have leveled out in Louisville. Ultimately, the rise from the most recent week is insignificant.

However, there are now five reports of the Delta variant of the virus in the city. Health experts said that’s only an issue if residents don’t keep getting vaccinated.

“[The variant] is not one that has alluded the protection provided by the vaccine,” Dr. Paul McKinney of UofL’s School of Public Health said, “so it is still one we can control.”

McKinney said the Delta variant is of high concern, but low consequence, adding it could be a moot point if you’re vaccinated.

Other health experts said vaccinations could also help stop variants in their tracks.

“Not only does it protect the individuals from severe or critical illness,” Dr. Kevin Sokoloski from UofL’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology said, “but it also reduces the likelihood of further emergence or further genetic variation.”

Another threat the Delta variant poses is to certain minority neighborhoods where vaccination rates are lower.

Metro Health and Wellness says the Delta virus was first found in central Louisville and has displayed radial spread since then.

If and when it gets to unvaccinated areas, there’s concern for what’s going to happen.

“We need to find a better way to get the messaging out from people that they trust,” Ann Hagan-Grigsby of the Park Duvalle Community Health Center said. “It’s very challenging.”

You can see how vaccination rates compare in each Louisville zip code here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
Victim killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified by coroner
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River

Latest News

The Biden administration acknowledged falling shy of its goal of having 70% of Americans at...
July 4 celebrations show COVID-19 progress, concerns
Neither Victoria nor her husband Donovan, who have three kids, chose to get vaccinated for...
‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID
The director of the CDC is reporting nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the past 6 months were...
‘Once I got it, it took a turn for the worse’: Mother delivers baby prematurely in ER after catching COVID
Former Gov. Matt Bevin's previous administration, as well as the Kentucky General Assembly, has...
Kentucky unemployment backlog numbers have doubled since last year