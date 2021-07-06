Support Local Businesses
Louisville Zoo on waitlist to receive COVID vaccines for animals

Several animals at the Louisville Zoo could soon be given doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several animals at the Louisville Zoo could soon be given doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A version of the vaccine for animal species was developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis in New Jersey, and was recently donated to the Oakland Zoo in California.

The Louisville Zoo confirmed it has formally requested to receive the vaccine from the company, placing the zoo on a waitlist with several dozen others around the country.

According to Kyle Shepherd, spokesperson with the Louisville Zoo, the two-shot vaccine will be administered over a three-week period to the big cats and apes in the facility.

The zoo said more information will be provided once the request is approved and shipments arrive.

