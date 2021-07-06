Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Omaha toddler heading home from hospital for the first time

(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At just over 2 1/2 years old, Marquinn “Q” Buckley II is making huge strides.

His parents Marquinn Buckley and Ta’Riance Harris have their handsful with the adventurous little guy.

“Personality from his mom but the energy from me,” Marquinn said with a laugh, mom agrees.

Today, Marquinn and Ta’Riance are taking their son home from Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Omaha Campus.

“Well, he started off being less than a pound, 13.8 ounces. And from then, from the womb, he wasn’t supposed to make it,” Harris said.

Born at only 27 weeks, Q has never lived outside of a hospital.

“He was born at Bergan and then was transitioned to Children’s NICU and then the ICU and then the floor at Children’s and then to Madonna,” Dr. Sheilah Snyder, a pediatric hospitalist at Children’s and Madonna explained.

The bouncing boy has learned to walk while connected to a ventilator. He needs it because he was born with underdeveloped lungs.

“He’s got chronic lung disease, second to his prematurity, complicated by multiple medical factors,” Dr. Gordon Still, Q’s pediatric pulmonologist said.

These two doctors have been with Q and his parents since the beginning.

“There’s a whole team of people who are cheering him on every day in therapy and really hoping that he gets to go home and today’s the day,” Dr. Snyder said smiling behind her mask.

A day his parents have anxiously waited for for a long time.

“It’s kind of unreal because for 2 years we’ve had dates where he could possibly come home and then it didn’t work out,” Harris said. “So now it’s kind of like, is this real? Are we gonna go home?”

Even though he’ll finally be under the same roof as his parents, Q has a long road ahead of him filled with appointments and learning to live on a ventilator.

But, his father and namesake is just thankful they have that future.

“He’s been at the hospital for two and a half years, he hasn’t seen anything so being able to, having to teach him everything and show him out that’s going to be an even better feeling,” Marquinn said.

Q and his family will be needing round-the-clock in-home care from a nurse to help with his medical needs on a day-to-day basis.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
Victim killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified by coroner

Latest News

Nicole Stivers during a July 6, 2021 court appearance.
Woman accused of stabbing, kidnapping man appears in court
Democrats and Republicans are at odds over whether critical race theory being taught in public...
Critical race theory debate rages on in Kentucky Legislature
Richards was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his...
Kentucky man arrested on multiple drug and gun related charges
Your latest forecast from WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3 News...
Grab-N-Go: Tuesday, July 6 Evening forecast
Democrats and Republicans are at odds over whether the course will provide a deeper...
Critical race theory debate rages on in Kentucky Legislature