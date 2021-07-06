Perry County Sheriff Deputy saves man from hanging himself

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When Perry County Sheriff Deputy Paul Campbell responded to a call in Viper on Monday, he immediately took action.

“Quick thinking, he had the guy get up on his shoulders on top of his back and he held him up on his back until they yelled for a family member to bring them something to cut him down,” Sheriff Joe Engle said.

Campbell had discovered a man, whom Perry County Officials wish to remain anonymous, hanging from a tree by an extension chord. After a nearly 10-minute struggle, a family member arrived to help cut the man down.

“After watching this on video, after 25 years of law enforcement, it was one of those moments that you don’t see quite often,” Engle said. “I knew it was a special, something special had happened.

Engle said that mental health crises are among the leaders for 911 calls in the area and he encourages anyone struggling to reach out to them for assistance.

“Any time anybody has any kind of crisis, if they want taken somewhere to get some help, they can give us a call,” Engle said. “We’re here all the time and we’re more than happy to do that. We’d much rather take someone to get much-needed instead of it end up being a trip to the morgue.”

Officials said this is all part of their initiative to put their community members first.

“We’re here to help, we’re servants. We serve people and that’s part of what we do,” Engle said. “Our main job is to try not to put people in jail. We want people to get better and get the help they need and that’s what we’re out here for.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.