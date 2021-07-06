Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Central Kentucky man is facing serious charges after police say they found him transporting a large amount of meth into the mountains with a small child in the car.

On Monday, Knox County sheriff’s deputies received a tip about a man, later identified as David Hamblin, 36, from Lexington traveling from that city transporting the drugs to Knox County.

Around 3 p.m., deputies found Hamblin driving on South Main Street in Barbourville. During a traffic stop, police found the four-year-old child, a stolen handgun and more than one pound of suspected meth in the car.

He was arrested and is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and child endangerment.

In addition to the new charges, Hamblin was also wanted in Laurel County on a warrant for additional drug charges.

A family member came to pick the child up from the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
Victim killed in Portland neighborhood shooting identified by coroner
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River

Latest News

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Hot and humid with isolated storms possible today. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
FORECAST: Hot, humid today with isolated afternoon downpours
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Tuesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, July 6, 2021