‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip

Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the COVID pandemic.(Facebook: Ramen House Louisville)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owners of a Highlands restaurant decided to give their employees a special thank you for keeping their customers fed during the COVID pandemic — a trip to Las Vegas.

Ramen House’s staff will be in Sin City this week, and the restaurant will be closed, according to a Facebook post by the owners.

“Sorry we are closed this week... our employees have worked so hard and diligently through all the crazy times we went through. They deserve a break,” the post reads.

Several Ramen House employees were pictured waiting at the boarding gate in the post.

Customers praised the owners for their appreciation and respect for their employees in the comments.

“I already loved y’all’s food but this is amazing, thank you for showing your employees you appreciate them!” one customer wrote.

“You all are even more awesome than I thought,” another patron wrote.

Others who had never been to Ramen House said they were excited to support the restaurant because of the treatment of their employees.

“Never had your food, but definitely will. I love a business that values and appreciates their employees,” one person wrote.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Ramen House staff also took a kayaking trip together in April.

Ramen House will open again next week for regular business hours.

