Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip

By Shellie Sylvestri and Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owners of a Highlands restaurant decided to give their employees a special thank you for keeping their customers fed during the COVID pandemic — a trip to Las Vegas.

Ramen House’s staff will be in Sin City this week, and the restaurant will be closed, according to a Facebook post by the owners.

“Sorry we are closed this week... our employees have worked so hard and diligently through all the crazy times we went through. They deserve a break,” the post reads.

(Story continues below post)

Several Ramen House employees were pictured waiting at the boarding gate in the post. Jonathan Ham, owner of Ramen House, said nearly a dozen employees went on the trip and that he used his own finances to buy their plane tickets and lodging. There were some employees who couldn’t go, but Ham said they received bonuses.

“I just don’t think it should be all about the money,” Ham said. “It should be about the relationships that we build. For the most part, all of my people love working for this restaurant. They believe in it and they all have that accountability where they feel like it’s part of them and that’s what I wanted to instill and this is just a thank you gesture.”

Customers praised the owners for their appreciation and respect for their employees in the comments.

“I already loved y’all’s food but this is amazing, thank you for showing your employees you appreciate them!” one customer wrote.

“You all are even more awesome than I thought,” another patron wrote.

Others who had never been to Ramen House said they were excited to support the restaurant because of the treatment of their employees.

“Never had your food, but definitely will. I love a business that values and appreciates their employees,” one person wrote.

“I got choked up yesterday seeing all the support, just all of the messages, people telling us they love us and they’re going to support us,” Ham said. “It was awesome.”

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Ramen House staff also took a kayaking trip together in April.

“We all stuck together as a group,” Ham said, “and were like we’re going to get through this together.”

Ramen House will open again next week for regular business hours.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them

Latest News

Daniel A. Sikes was arrested early July 8, 2021 by Indiana State Police on drug and weapons...
Kentucky man arrested after ISP traffic stop
Shields says LMPD officers ‘hesitant,’ fear backlash as Louisville faces surge of violent crime
Shields says LMPD officers are hesitant, fear backlash as Louisville faces surge of violent crime
Courtney Jones’ daughter, Del’Luna Danielle, marked Louisville’s 96th homicide.
Mother of infant allegedly killed by father the latest to be impacted by wave of crime in Louisville
Crystal Rogers' disappearance is now being investigated by the FBI, but relatives and friends...
Family, friends gather to pray six years after Crystal Rogers’ disappearance
Financial advice on crypto currency
Make Ends Meet: Making money and good decisions with cryptocurrency