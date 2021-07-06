Support Local Businesses
Woman accused of stabbing, kidnapping man appears in court

By Tori Gessner
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County woman who police say admitted to stabbing someone and forcing them into the Ohio River was in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Nicole Stivers appeared before Bullitt Circuit Court Judge Rodney Burress on charges of kidnapping with serious physical injury, first degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

In November, Stivers admitted to police that she stabbed a man, kidnapped him, drove to Indiana and forced him into the Ohio River, according to arrest records. Stivers later changed her story and told officers she left the man, whose name has not been released, along Taylor Boulevard. However, a Bullitt County family believes the disappearance of their loved one is related.

Justin Burt, 33, was last seen on his family’s surveillance video early on Sept. 4. Burt was walking toward Nicole and Brandon Stivers’ home on Angelina Rd., according to Burt’s family. No one has heard from him since.

Discovery evidence was scheduled to be presented during today’s pre-trial hearing. However, Stivers’ attorney told the judge there was still “ongoing testing” that has not been completed.

“Judge we have DNA testing from some of the blood spatter and as you’re well aware, it takes more than a few months to get the results back,” prosecutors said.

The results will likely be presented during Stivers’ next pre-trial hearing.

Stivers could face 20 to 50 years in prison if convicted of kidnapping, 10 to 20 years if convicted of first degree assault, and one to five years if convicted of tampering with physical evidence, according to the judge.

Stivers is currently being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

Police are still searching for Brandon Stivers, who is wanted for kidnapping, assault, and tampering with evidence in connection to Burt’s disappearance. Officers believe he is staying in recovery housing in the Portland neighborhood.

The public is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514 with any information.

