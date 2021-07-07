Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Affordable center for addiction recovery opens in Louisville

A ribbon-cutting was held July 7, 2021 for Brightview Center, an affordable addiction recovery...
A ribbon-cutting was held July 7, 2021 for Brightview Center, an affordable addiction recovery center in Louisville.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is getting new options for addiction treatment.

A ribbon-cutting was held today on the Brightview Center on Stonestreet Road. The new center looks to help hundreds of people kick their addictions and will also sets them up with a path to a job.

Navdeep Kang, Brightview’s chief clinical officer, said he wants Brightview to truly expand addiction related healthcare.

“Being able to work collaboratively with care is really important,” Kang said. “In the end, we look at substance abuse as a medical condition. It warrants a comprehensive response. Our office is set up just like any other really when you look at it, and we just want to normalize that addiction treatment can and should be delivered like any other type of healthcare treatment is delivered.”

Brightview takes all forms of medical insurance and also helps the uninsured.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
A gun was found in a suspect’s car at a crash site on West Broadway on July 6.
Suspect in deadly Broadway crash on the run; LMPD investigating
A former LMPD officer, Robert Jones, is shown on body camera video jabbing a police chase...
Body cam video shows former LMPD officer jabbing handcuffed suspect with key
MetroSafe confirms calls came in at 12:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Janice Way on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot in Cloverleaf neighborhood

Latest News

Our storm chance increases Thursday afternoon and early evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
FORECAST: Storm chances going up for Thursday
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 310 on Wednesday. The law is aimed at protecting...
Millions of dollars invested in catching sexual assault suspects, providing aid to victims
Kayla Miracle, a four-time WCWA National Champion during her time at Campbellsville University,...
Campbellsville University alumnus women’s wrestler to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Tuesday night, July 6, 2021
Tuesday night, July 6, 2021