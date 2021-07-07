Affordable center for addiction recovery opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is getting new options for addiction treatment.

A ribbon-cutting was held today on the Brightview Center on Stonestreet Road. The new center looks to help hundreds of people kick their addictions and will also sets them up with a path to a job.

Navdeep Kang, Brightview’s chief clinical officer, said he wants Brightview to truly expand addiction related healthcare.

“Being able to work collaboratively with care is really important,” Kang said. “In the end, we look at substance abuse as a medical condition. It warrants a comprehensive response. Our office is set up just like any other really when you look at it, and we just want to normalize that addiction treatment can and should be delivered like any other type of healthcare treatment is delivered.”

Brightview takes all forms of medical insurance and also helps the uninsured.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.