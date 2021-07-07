Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 3 injured

A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a...
A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.

In neighboring Iraq 14 rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops inflicting three minor injuries.

A U.S. spokesman did not say whether the injured were Americans.

Tension has been on the rise between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters after American airstrikes on eastern Syria killed six Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border.

The same base in Syria was hit over the weekend with two rockets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
MetroSafe confirms calls came in at 12:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Janice Way on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot in Cloverleaf neighborhood
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
A former LMPD officer, Robert Jones, is shown on body camera video jabbing a police chase...
Body cam video shows former LMPD officer jabbing handcuffed suspect with key

Latest News

Kayla Miracle, a four-time WCWA National Champion during her time at Campbellsville University,...
Campbellsville University alumnus women’s wrestler to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Tuesday night, July 6, 2021
Tuesday night, July 6, 2021
After a young girl was abducted in broad daylight, neighbors said they chased the suspect,...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Floyd Central High School
New Albany Floyd County Schools asks students to get vaccine
Attica Scott
Attica Scott to run for Congress