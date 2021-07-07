Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Boy fighting cancer surprised with sunflowers after thief destroys special bloom

By WJAR Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) - A Massachusetts neighborhood rallied around a 9-year-old boy battling cancer after a thief ripped up a sunflower that helped him face his treatments.

Brayden Tryon, 9, and his friends planted a seed last spring just to see if it would grow, and it did. The resulting bright yellow sunflower, named Sunny, was special to the boy, who is fighting leukemia and makes frequent trips to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, for treatment.

“It brings me lots of joy,” Brayden said. “Every time I look at the sunflowers before clinic, I think, ‘I’m going to do great today,’ and I come home from clinic thinking, ‘I did great.’”

Brayden Tryon, 9, has over a year of treatment left for leukemia, but the support of his...
Brayden Tryon, 9, has over a year of treatment left for leukemia, but the support of his neighbors is making it just a little bit brighter. When his special sunflower was stolen, they rallied around him and decorated the street with the yellow flowers.(Source: Family photos, WJAR via CNN)

But last Monday, a thief plucked Sunny from the ground and stole it, the act caught on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera.

“He was devastated, and he was having a tough week anyway with his treatment. So, it came at a really bad time,” said Brayden’s mom, Ashley Tryon.

The Tryons’ neighbors wouldn’t let the theft get the family down. They banded together to replace the plant and decorate the entire street with sunflowers.

“We just pulled it together the next day and went out and got sunflowers. We wanted to plant them down here because we didn’t want the little boy to be any more heartbroken,” neighbor Darla Leighton said. “If I have extra in my car, I just pull up to a neighbor: ‘Want some for your mailbox?’”

Brayden has over a year of treatment left, but it’s this kind of support that’s making it just a little bit brighter. He even named his new flower Sunny Jr.

“When they supported me, it was very helpful and nice,” Brayden said.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s emotional. It’s definitely helped our family. It keeps us going. There’s a lot of times where childhood cancer is a dark valley, and coming down the street now, it’s just a joy,” Tryon said.

The Tryon family organized a website at tryonstrong.org to share their story and help cover medical expenses.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
MetroSafe confirms calls came in at 12:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Janice Way on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot in Cloverleaf neighborhood
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
A former LMPD officer, Robert Jones, is shown on body camera video jabbing a police chase...
Body cam video shows former LMPD officer jabbing handcuffed suspect with key

Latest News

Kayla Miracle, a four-time WCWA National Champion during her time at Campbellsville University,...
Campbellsville University alumnus women’s wrestler to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Tuesday night, July 6, 2021
Tuesday night, July 6, 2021
After a young girl was abducted in broad daylight, neighbors said they chased the suspect,...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Floyd Central High School
New Albany Floyd County Schools asks students to get vaccine
Storm clouds moving in over New Washington, IN Source: tfellows
FORECAST: More scattered downpours/thunderstorms today