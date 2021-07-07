Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Coroner has released the cause of death for the Ohio woman found unresponsive on a rollercoaster at Holiday World.

Officials say 47-year-old Dawn Jankovic of Brunswick, Ohio, was riding the Voyage Wooden Roller Coaster. They say when the ride returned to the station, Jankovic was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

[READ: Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her]

Coroner Katie Schuck says Jankovic died from severe blood loss due to an avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery. Schuck says a factor in Jankovic’s death included the force of the ride on her body.

The coroner states there was no malfunction on the roller coaster.

We’re told the manner of death has been ruled as accidental.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them

Latest News

A recent grant and donations totaling more than $332,000 are expected to provide a boost to...
Baptist Health Floyd receives $300K+ to bolster neonatal care
Attorneys for the state maintain Indiana can’t continue paying out the benefits because the...
Indiana delays unemployment benefits despite judge’s ruling
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/8
6 am
Thursday morning, July 8, 2020
your money
Your Money: Workers thinking of quitting; electricity costs; military on vaccine manufacturing