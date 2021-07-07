Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Increasing storm chances

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered storms Wednesday
  • Storms likely Thursday, some strong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the 70s. Any isolated downpours will fade during the night leaving behind a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky.

Another hot and humid day on Wednesday with scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms is expected. Any storms that fire will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A few downpours will hang around Wednesday night, but most areas will be considerably drier and calmer compared to the afternoon. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms on Thursday will be even more widespread thanks to a cold front in the region. Some storms may be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is unlikely thanks to a lack of wind energy. Highs will be near 90 Thursday afternoon.

A cold front inches closer to the region on Thursday bringing our best chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will drop a few degrees into the upper 80s with more clouds and storms around. Another cold front comes back into the region next weekend with more scattered storms.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Another cold front comes back into the region next weekend with more scattered storms.
Grab-N-Go: Tuesday night, July 6 forecast

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
MetroSafe confirms calls came in at 12:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Janice Way on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot in Cloverleaf neighborhood
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man n July 5, 2021 that...
‘He didn’t deserve it’: Man fatally shot overnight in PRP
The driver of an SUV has died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 71...
Coroner identifies driver killed in single-vehicle collision on I-71 near Watterson Expressway

Latest News

Another cold front comes back into the region next weekend with more scattered storms.
Grab-N-Go: Tuesday night, July 6 forecast
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/1
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/1
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/1
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/30