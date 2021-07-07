FORECAST: Increasing storm chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storms Wednesday

Storms likely Thursday, some strong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows in the 70s. Any isolated downpours will fade during the night leaving behind a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky.

Another hot and humid day on Wednesday with scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms is expected. Any storms that fire will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A few downpours will hang around Wednesday night, but most areas will be considerably drier and calmer compared to the afternoon. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms on Thursday will be even more widespread thanks to a cold front in the region. Some storms may be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is unlikely thanks to a lack of wind energy. Highs will be near 90 Thursday afternoon.

A cold front inches closer to the region on Thursday bringing our best chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will drop a few degrees into the upper 80s with more clouds and storms around. Another cold front comes back into the region next weekend with more scattered storms.

