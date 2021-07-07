Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • ISOLATED STRONG STORMS: A few storms today and Thursday could produce strong wind gusts/small hail
  • HEAVY RAIN SETUP: A more widespread rain may develop Saturday AM through Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Highs max out near 90° this afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms pop across the region. A lot of these thunderstorms will be drifting to the north, carrying with them the potential for very heavy rain.

Thunderstorm chances fade this evening but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for the overnight hours, especially east of I-65. Lows tonight fall into the 60s and low 70s.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow as a cold front dives into the area. Some thunderstorms may be strong but widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs top out near 90° tomorrow afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms remain possible Thursday evening before rain chances fade into far Southern Kentucky. Temperatures drop into the 60s and low 70s by early Friday morning.

The location of a front Friday night into Saturday will dictate where we see thunderstorms and heavy rain will take. Several rounds of rain are possible all the way into Monday. We’ll be watching this setup carefully for more timing adjustments.

