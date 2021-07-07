Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Storm chances going up for Thursday

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Storms fade away this evening
  • Storms more likely on Thursday with an approaching front
  • Lesser storm chance on Friday before storms return this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of this afternoon’s storm activity will fade away after sunset, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and muggy lows in the 70s.

A cold front sliding into the area will provide a higher storm chance on Thursday afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not expected but a storm or two will contain gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s before storms develop.

Scattered storms will continue in some areas Thursday night, fading away a little closer to dawn Friday morning. Lows will be in the 70s once again as this happens.

Scattered storms will fire up closer to the cold front in the afternoon on Friday, mainly south of Louisville in Kentucky. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Storm chances will ramp back up this weekend as a disturbance over the midwest begins to influence our weather. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s as that happens. We’ll keep that stormy pattern in place for the early part of the next workweek, but there are signs of a slightly drier setup as we head toward mid next week.

