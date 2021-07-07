Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/7

Very humid setup the next few days with only Friday standing out as a chance to drop those values down. But I wouldn’t get too excited about that just yet. It is tough to get cold fronts south of I-64 in the summer. HOWEVER, summer 2021 has featured a few that have done just that. So this is not a normal setup.

Taking Friday aside, rain chances will be on the increase this weekend into next week. The rain could really tally up with the repeating nature that is showing up in the data. Stay close to the forecast as we continued to fine-tune those details.

