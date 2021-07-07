HIV cases on the rise in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The number of HIV cases in Jefferson County is growing rapidly, according to experts at the Louisville Metro Board of Health’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.

HIV cases are increasing from one or two a month to one or two a week, according to board member Dr. Karen Cost, the chief of immunology for Norton Healthcare.

Although increased testing may be driving the trend, Cost said it is still alarming.

Despite tracking the rising number of HIV cases, Dr. Sarah Beth Hartlage with UofL said she and her colleagues haven’t yet been able to identify what’s causing the spread.

