JCPS Job Fair attracts job seeker to 'hundreds' of positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of people lined up outside the Van Hoose Education Center hoping to land a job with JCPS.

The district is advertising hundreds of job openings to fill quickly. The first day of classes in the District is August 11.

“We’re looking at all these folks starting with the coming school year,” Aimee Green-Webb, JCPS Chief of Human Resources said. “Some of these folks will start in early August. So we’ll start right before the kids come back. We start training classes. In some of these areas like transportation, they start training classes later this month. So all gearing up for that first day of school, everyone being in place and ready for the kids.”

The job fair advertised positions for: grounds workers, electric techs, roofing techs, painter/glazier techs, kitchen equipment techs, general maintenance techs, bus drivers, bus monitors, custodians, nutrition services assistants, and special needs transportation assistants.

“Everyone seems to be nice and helpful and hopefully things will pan out for me,” said Francoise McCathern, who was the first in line when the job fair doors opened Wednesday afternoon.

“The process here is pretty good,” he said. “They’re really interested in hiring people. Hopefully I’ll be a great hire for them.”

Some available positions pay more now than they did before COVID. Some carry added incentives and people hired as substitute workers can be fast-tracked into full time jobs.

People who did not attend the job fair are encouraged to apply for JCPS positions online.

Here is a link to the JCPS application page.

