Lanes closures schedules on Sherman Minton Bridge

By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight lane closures have been scheduled on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

The closures are to prep for rehabilitation and painting on the bridge and are expected to last one or two weeks.

The ramps and interstate lanes affected by the construction are:

I-65 / I-265 Interchange

  • I-265 east to I-65 south ramp
  • I-65 south reduced to 2 lanes at I-265 overpass

I-64 / I-265 Interchange

  • I-265 to I-64 west ramp
  • I-64 east and west to I-265 ramp
  • I-64 westbound reduced to 2 lanes at Captain Frank Road

These ramp improvements are part of the project to extend the life of the 59-year-old bridge that connects Louisville and New Albany.

