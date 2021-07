LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newly released body camera video captured the harrowing moments when a little girl was saved from her kidnapper by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on July 3.

“It’s OK,” Officer Jason Burba tells the 6-year-old girl while taking her from the kidnapper’s car. “Come here, it’s OK.”

The video continues with the child crying and asking for her father.

“I want my daddy,” she cries.

Those moments were something that Burba said went straight to his heart. He was one of several officers who quickly responded to a 911 call, received shortly after the child was allegedly pulled from her bike by a man on Haney Way in Valley Station. He then drove off with her in his car.

Neighbors gave 911 operators the suspect’s license plate number and the description of his car.

(Story continues below video)

LMPD Sgt. Joseph Keeling called on his officers to find it, which they did in less than 10 minutes. Keeling’s body camera video shows him pulling his patrol car behind the suspect’s and ordering him to get out of the car with his hands raised.

When Burba arrives at the scene, he opens the passenger door and carries the girl out of the car.

Keeling and Burba are both fathers and said they felt the panic any parent would feel knowing their child had been kidnapped.

Robby Wildt, 40, was identified as the kidnapping suspect. According to Wildt’s police statement, he saw the girl playing in the street, circled around the block, and grabbed her from the road. When Wildt said she began crying, he tried to calm her down. He also told police he realized what he was doing was wrong and tried to bring her back to where he had grabbed her because he was worried he “may hurt her” and “he felt bad for doing what he had done.”

Wildt was charged with kidnapping a minor and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.