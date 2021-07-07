Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Millions of dollars invested in catching sexual assault suspects, providing aid to victims

Gov. Beshear signs House Bill 310 into law
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 310 on Wednesday. The law is aimed at protecting...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 310 on Wednesday. The law is aimed at protecting people from violent offenders who cannot be held legally responsible for their crimes because of mental illness.(Governor Andy Beshear/Twitter)
By Phylicia Ashley
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 310 on Wednesday.

The law is aimed at protecting people from violent offenders who cannot be held legally responsible for their crimes because of mental illness.

On top of that, millions of dollars in grants will provide support and help get justice for sexual assault victims whose cases have gone cold.

Beshear said he’s continuing what he started in his previous role as Kentucky’s attorney general. He ended the state’s rape kit backlog and upgraded the Kentucky State Police crime lab. Kentucky is now one of the few states in America to process and test every backlog kit.

On Wednesday, Beshear announced the state will receive $1.5 million in grants from the Department of Justice to bring three trained investigators and criminal intelligence analysts from the AG’s office to KSP. Their sole mission will be to investigate sex crimes and focus on cold cases.

The governor said the testing of old kits for new DNA gives the possibility for justice.

”There’s nothing red or blue, Democrat or Republican, about violent crime or sexual assault,” he said. “It’s simply wrong, and it’s our job to work together to simply end it.”

The California neighborhood in Louisville is trying to make the community safe after a man named Cane Madden was accused of brutalizing a woman and a young girl in separate attacks within blocks of each other. He was set free after the first attack and almost after the second. At the time of the attacks, if someone like Madden was found incompetent to stand trial, and treatment wouldn’t have helped, they would be set free.

Now, House Bill 310 allows someone to be involuntarily committed.

“This bill ... did close a loophole,” said Kentucky Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D, who helped create the bill. “It sealed over a crack that had been there far too long.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
A gun was found in a suspect’s car at a crash site on West Broadway on July 6.
Suspect in deadly Broadway crash on the run; LMPD investigating
A former LMPD officer, Robert Jones, is shown on body camera video jabbing a police chase...
Body cam video shows former LMPD officer jabbing handcuffed suspect with key
MetroSafe confirms calls came in at 12:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Janice Way on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot in Cloverleaf neighborhood

Latest News

Kayla Miracle, a four-time WCWA National Champion during her time at Campbellsville University,...
Campbellsville University alumnus women’s wrestler to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Tuesday night, July 6, 2021
Tuesday night, July 6, 2021
After a young girl was abducted in broad daylight, neighbors said they chased the suspect,...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Floyd Central High School
New Albany Floyd County Schools asks students to get vaccine