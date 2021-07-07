New Albany Floyd County Schools ask students to get vaccine

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana school district is one of the first to face back-to-school concerns over COVID.

While it’s only recommended and not required, New Albany Floyd County Consolidated Schools is asking families to vaccinate their children before returning to the classroom.

The school district sent an email to families asking students 12-years-old and over to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, they’ll continue to monitor cases.

One thing is certain, the August 3 return to school date is quickly approaching, and families have a decision to make and fast.

Miles Eberle, just like other students last year, spent his time holed up learning from home.

Since school has been out of session, the 13-year old found a way to occupy his time. The soon-to-be eighth grader, now harnesses his energy to break boards and practice martial arts.

It’s one step closer to life before the pandemic, Eberle’s dad, Brendan Zirnheld said, who is teaching his purple-belt son more than one way to defend himself.

”You get scared when its your kids,” Zirnheld said. “It’s a younger child getting a vaccine without a body of research to support things like long-term effects.”

The plan, Zirnheld said, is to get Eberle vaccinated before the school year starts.

Parents say getting kids back into the classroom could call for personal responsibility.

”I think its based on parents of other children and trust system they put on in and your child, whether its recommended to wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated,” Zirnheld said.

NAFC Schools has not said whether a mask will need to be worn if the student isn’t vaccinated, but did say if a student is fully vaccinated, they don’t have to wear a mask.

The district will keep up with 3-feet social distancing, students will face in a single direction and make sure they wash their hands.

Zirnheld agrees with the district’s recommendations, saying its better to be safe than sorry.

”I like the idea of children being encouraged to get the vaccine so they can return to the normalcy we haven’t seen in the last year and a half,” Zirnheld said.

Currently it’s a federal requirement for kids wear masks on the bus. The school district will be sending out further notices to families as the school year gets closer.

