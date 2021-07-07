Support Local Businesses
Suspect in deadly Broadway crash on the run; LMPD investigating

LMPD officer injured in shooting
LMPD officer injured in shooting(WKYT)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A manhunt is underway for the driver involved in a fatal crash in west Louisville on Tuesday night. It happened near Russell and California, at the corner of Dr. W. J. Hodge Street and West Broadway, around 8:45 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said officers tried to pull over the driver, but when they didn’t stop, the officers backed off. Shortly after that, the driver crashed. A second motorist was killed and several others were hurt in the crash, and the suspect ran from the area.

A gun was found in the suspect’s car at the crash site, according to Ruoff.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to offer information to investigators.

