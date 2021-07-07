UPDATE: Two killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash identified

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people killed in a Franklin County motorcycle crash have been identified.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday on Cardwell Lane between Edgewood Drive and Highwood Drive.

Coroner Will Harrod told WKYT two adults were killed in the crash. They are 37-year-old Chase Hedger and 25-year-old Kaylene Castillo, both from Franklin County.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday. The coroner said results wouldn’t be available for about 12 to 14 weeks.

The crash had the road closed in the area for a few hours Wednesday morning. It reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

Police have Cardwell Lane shut down for what appears to be a deadly crash. The Franklin County Coroner is on scene. I’m working to get more details right now. I’ll have updates on @WKYT this morning pic.twitter.com/thFt0CrowQ — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 7, 2021

