1 injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person was injured in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of South 23rd Street around 12:55 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

