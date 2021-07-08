1 injured in Russell neighborhood shooting
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person was injured in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 200 block of South 23rd Street around 12:55 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
The condition of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.