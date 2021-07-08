Support Local Businesses
2 charged after man killed during home invasion

Following the shooting, the suspects left the home with the victim’s property, according to an...
Following the shooting, the suspects left the home with the victim's property, according to an arrest slip.
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people are facing charges after a man was killed during a home invasion.

Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy, 26, entered a home on Shibley Avenue on June 18, according to Louisville Metro police.

While inside the home, shots were fired and a man was killed. Johnson and Rippy then left the home with the victim’s property, according to an arrest slip.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Johnson and Rippy were taken into custody on July 7 and charged with murder and burglary.

