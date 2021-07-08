2 charged after man killed during home invasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people are facing charges after a man was killed during a home invasion.

Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy, 26, entered a home on Shibley Avenue on June 18, according to Louisville Metro police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek

While inside the home, shots were fired and a man was killed. Johnson and Rippy then left the home with the victim’s property, according to an arrest slip.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Johnson and Rippy were taken into custody on July 7 and charged with murder and burglary.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.