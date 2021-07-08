After 2020, explore your feelings at the Kentucky Science Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third floor of the Kentucky Science Center is now a space for people to fill up with feelings. After the year Louisville and the world had, its organizers say it’s well-deserved, needed and an outlet to bring us together.

Believe it or not, there are some things your phone can’t tell you. Kentucky Science Center’s Mike Norman used the Uniquely Human gallery to get you in the know, with your feelings.

Norman believes the more we know about each other the less likely we are to hurt each other.

“You’re a unique person,” Norman said. “I’m a unique person but we’re all part of the community.”

The gallery focuses on feelings identity, thinking and action reflecting.

With your phone down you can rip up your worries, write down your hopes, breath, feel, see and listen to what makes you happy.

Tom Love did all of that with his two young children.

“Well at this age I think that’s what’s most important is understanding how to get their feelings across,” Love said. “From being happy to being sad and what to do and not to do when you’re feeling those things.”

Norman said Louisville changed after 2020 with racial and social justice.

“It’s real it’s lasting and it’s something we’re embracing here,” Norman said. “We want to be part of that we want to be that safe space where folks can come together and learn about each other.”

“With the amount of feelings that I think everybody went through I think it is a good place to have sort of a release to let everything out,” Love said.

This isn’t the final version of the gallery. It will keep growing, changing and expanding as people do.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.