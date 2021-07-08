Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

After 2020, explore your feelings at the Kentucky Science Center

The gallery shows how everyone is “Uniquely Human.”
The gallery shows how everyone is “Uniquely Human.”(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third floor of the Kentucky Science Center is now a space for people to fill up with feelings. After the year Louisville and the world had, its organizers say it’s well-deserved, needed and an outlet to bring us together.

Believe it or not, there are some things your phone can’t tell you. Kentucky Science Center’s Mike Norman used the Uniquely Human gallery to get you in the know, with your feelings.

Norman believes the more we know about each other the less likely we are to hurt each other.

“You’re a unique person,” Norman said. “I’m a unique person but we’re all part of the community.”

The gallery focuses on feelings identity, thinking and action reflecting.

With your phone down you can rip up your worries, write down your hopes, breath, feel, see and listen to what makes you happy.

Tom Love did all of that with his two young children.

“Well at this age I think that’s what’s most important is understanding how to get their feelings across,” Love said. “From being happy to being sad and what to do and not to do when you’re feeling those things.”

Norman said Louisville changed after 2020 with racial and social justice.

“It’s real it’s lasting and it’s something we’re embracing here,” Norman said. “We want to be part of that we want to be that safe space where folks can come together and learn about each other.”

“With the amount of feelings that I think everybody went through I think it is a good place to have sort of a release to let everything out,” Love said.

This isn’t the final version of the gallery. It will keep growing, changing and expanding as people do.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip

Latest News

Mr. Science, Jason Lindsey, stopped by to show us some amazing science experiments.
Dawne gets Hooked on Science with Jason Lindsey
Dozens showed up to Wednesday's JCPS job fair.
JCPS Job Fair attracts job seeker to ‘hundreds’ of positions
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them
A ribbon-cutting was held July 7, 2021 for Brightview Center, an affordable addiction recovery...
Affordable center for addiction recovery opens in Louisville