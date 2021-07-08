ALERT DAY: Storms increasing this afternoon and evening, some strong

ALERT DAYS

Thursday Until 11PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms likely through this evening - some strong

Less muggy Friday

Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually push south along with today’s front during the evening. Areas further north behind the front can see lower humidity move in tonight as temperatures drop into the 60s and low 70s.

Enough dry air across the area on Friday will help to reduce Friday’s rain chances and humidity. Highs top out in the 80s yet again tomorrow.

Humidity increases Friday night as rain chances also increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible south and west of Louisville.

A few clusters of heavy thunderstorms expected Saturday with some gaps at times. Any sun breaks will lead to a quick jump to near 90 degrees with some gusty thunderstorms possible. We’ll continue to monitor the timing of these waves.

The unsettled weather will continue for the second half of the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s each day.

