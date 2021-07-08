Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Storms increasing this afternoon and evening, some strong

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • Thursday Until 11PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms likely through this evening - some strong
  • Less muggy Friday
  • Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually push south along with today’s front during the evening. Areas further north behind the front can see lower humidity move in tonight as temperatures drop into the 60s and low 70s.

Enough dry air across the area on Friday will help to reduce Friday’s rain chances and humidity. Highs top out in the 80s yet again tomorrow.

Humidity increases Friday night as rain chances also increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible south and west of Louisville.

A few clusters of heavy thunderstorms expected Saturday with some gaps at times. Any sun breaks will lead to a quick jump to near 90 degrees with some gusty thunderstorms possible. We’ll continue to monitor the timing of these waves.

The unsettled weather will continue for the second half of the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s each day.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3...
Grab-N-Go: Thursday, July 8 Evening forecast

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip

Latest News

Here's the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3...
Grab-N-Go: Thursday, July 8 Evening forecast
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/8
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/8
WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog - clipped version
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/7