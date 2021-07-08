Support Local Businesses
Boy hit by car and killed in Scottsburg

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Scottsburg are investigating the death of a 10-year-old who was hit by a car.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was hit on South Lake Road near Scottsburg Lake around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The child was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is continuing. There’s no word if any charges will be filed.

