Boy hit by car and killed in Scottsburg
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Scottsburg are investigating the death of a 10-year-old who was hit by a car.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was hit on South Lake Road near Scottsburg Lake around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The child was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, was not hurt.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is continuing. There’s no word if any charges will be filed.
