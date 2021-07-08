Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers.

A federal indictment filed Thursday charges Eugene McClaurin with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three but the announced charge only pertained to the one agent.

McClaurin is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The undercover officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side early Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip

Latest News

This combination of 2019 and 2016 file photos shows Jeff Bezos with a model of Blue Origin's...
Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space
He only started walking a month ago, but 2-year-old Marquinn Buckley II is taking major steps...
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time at 2 years old
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time as 2-year-old
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer, charge filed
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion