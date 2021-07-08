Cole’s Place receives notice to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 15 people shot, and four others killed in homicides since 2015, Cole’s Place on West Kentucky Street is ordered to shut its doors.

“It’s a lot of bull,” the owner, John Cole told WAVE 3 News.

Cole says he’s not the cause of the violent crime and has placed security, and metal detectors at his club.

“It’s just the scenario they put us in,” Cole said. “We can’t win with the city. Maybe they need to help us too. Do something.”

This is the first time Cole’s Place has been given this notice. Codes and Regulations called his place a public nuisance on a notice to vacate after a report of an assault on June 15th.

It’s something Cole says never happened because they’ve been closed since June 6th. He says there have been no special events or private parties since then either.

“Nothing, nothing,” he said.

But, the teenage victim claims she was there for a party, wasn’t carded, and was drinking alcohol. She told the police she was also jumped.

That report, LMPD said, wasn’t taken until one week after the alleged incident.

Cole vows to fight the city.

“I mean it’s wrong. There was nobody here, so there should be nothing to fight.” Cole argued.

Cole asked to look at the crime surrounding his club. WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters found 54 crime reports in the last 4 weeks in the half-mile surrounding the club. There were 10 reported assaults, seven reports of theft of firearms, two burglaries, four cases of wanton endangerment, and five reports of terroristic threatening.

The last homicide reported at Cole’s happened early June 6. That’s the last day Cole said he’s held a private event there.

Cole says the real problem is the amount of violence in the area while the city adds patrols for the downtown business district, but not the West End.

“Don’t just give us a piece of apple and them a whole one because it’s not fair,” Cole said adding the so-called 9th Street Divide is real.

“It’s real as hell,” Cole said.

A spokesperson with Codes and Regulations said Metro has secured the property to make sure business is closed. They said anyone on the property could be considered trespassing. They added that Cole can pay the $800 fine to regain access to the business and could face additional fines for any other public nuisance infractions.

Cole said he is still trying to sell the property for $275,000, which includes the empty lot across the street. If that doesn’t sell, he said, he’ll turn Cole’s into a barbershop.

