Collision with garbage truck kills Hart County man

Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-vehicle crash in LaRue County has left one man.

Kentucky State Police say the crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday on US 31E in LaRue County. Troopers say a Kia Forte was heading south on 31E when it struck the rear of a garbage truck.

The driver of the Kia, Colby Wilder, 22, of Munfordville, was killed in the collision.

The driver of a garbage truck, a 28-year-old man from Elizabethtown, was not inured.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

