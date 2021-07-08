Collision with garbage truck kills Hart County man
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-vehicle crash in LaRue County has left one man.
Kentucky State Police say the crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday on US 31E in LaRue County. Troopers say a Kia Forte was heading south on 31E when it struck the rear of a garbage truck.
The driver of the Kia, Colby Wilder, 22, of Munfordville, was killed in the collision.
The driver of a garbage truck, a 28-year-old man from Elizabethtown, was not inured.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
