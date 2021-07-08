Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Dane Co. officials searching for missing Village of Windsor couple last seen July 1

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing couple from the Village of Windsor. Earlier today, a family member reported Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at their home.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help Wednesday night in finding a missing couple from the Village of Windsor.

A family member reports that Bart and Krista Halderson, ages 50 and 53 respectively, were last seen on July 1 at their home, the sheriff’s office stated.

The couple had planned a trip to Langlade County, Wisconsin over the weekend and family have been unable to confirm that they arrived.

Officials stated there is no vehicle associated with the couple.

Anyone with information on the missing couple’s whereabouts is urged to call the Dane County Communications Center at 608.255.2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608.284.6900.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing couple from the Village...

Posted by Dane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
A former LMPD officer, Robert Jones, is shown on body camera video jabbing a police chase...
Body cam video shows former LMPD officer jabbing handcuffed suspect with key

Latest News

Shields says LMPD officers ‘hesitant,’ fear backlash as Louisville faces surge of violent crime
Shields says LMPD officers are hesitant, fear backlash as Louisville faces surge of violent crime
Courtney Jones’ daughter, Del’Luna Danielle, marked Louisville’s 96th homicide.
Mother of infant allegedly killed by father the latest to be impacted by wave of crime in Louisville
Crystal Rogers' disappearance is now being investigated by the FBI, but relatives and friends...
Family, friends gather to pray six years after Crystal Rogers’ disappearance
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
FORECAST: Thunderstorm chances increase late Thursday
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it