ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who was reported missing in June.

Melissa Emerick, 31, was last seen in Elizabethtown on June 25, according to Elizabethtown police.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-597-8123 or visit p3tips.com

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

