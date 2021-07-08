Family, friends gather to pray six years after Crystal Rogers’ disappearance

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year for the past six years, family and friends of Crystal Rogers have gathered at Saint Thomas Church in Bardstown to pray for the missing woman and her family.

It has been six years since Rogers, the Bardstown mother of five, disappeared. The FBI has taken over the investigation, but family and friends are still waiting for the case to be solved.

“Another year and still no answers,” Sherry Ballard, Rogers’ mother, said. “It’s getting very tiring and very hard not knowing where my daughter is and not being able to find her yet.”

Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015 with her boyfriend Brooks Houck at his family farm. Two days later, police found her car with a flat tire on Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, wallet, and phone still inside.

She is presumed dead, but no one has been charged in her disappearance. Her boyfriend, Houck, has been named a suspect in the case but has never been charged.

In August 2020, the FBI announced they took over the case after Ballard asked them to do so for years.

Ballard said she has been incredibly frustrated for the last six years, because she hasn’t found her daughter and won’t stop until she does.

“I have very good friends and a really good family [who] keep me going when I feel like I don’t want to,” Ballard said. “And I look at Crystal’s kids, and I look at my other grandkids, and I look at my children, and I think what they lost, and as hard as it is on me, like, I can’t put them through that. So I have to keep going.”

On Wednesday, family and friends met as they have done every year to pray for Rogers and for the strength to keep fighting for the truth, both in Crystal’s disappearance and Ballard’s husband Tommy’s death.

(Story continues below photo)

Family and friends of Crystal Rogers gathered to pray for Crystal and her family at Saint Thomas Church in Bardstown. (WAVE 3 News)

Sixteen months after Rogers disappeared, Tommy Ballard was shot and killed by an unknown gunman while hunting on his property with his grandson.

“I’ve lost a part of my life, you know?” Ballard said. “I’ll never be the same person. A part of me died and that was me, and I’m learning how to live with myself now. It’s hard, it’s hard not having him here.”

Ballard said her husband searched for their daughter until his death, hoping to find some evidence that would lead him to find out what happened to Rogers.

“I saw the tiredness in his eyes of searching and looking for Crystal and I knew he was never giving up on that, and how can I desert him on that? I can’t,” Ballard said.

Ballard believes the period of waiting for the person responsible to be held accountable for Rogers’ death is almost over.

“I say every year, ‘This will be the year,’ but they are getting very close, and I think I’d be highly disappointed if it didn’t happen this year,” she said.

Ballard said she is grateful to the countless people who have offered prayers over the years and asks that they continue to do so until Rogers’ case is finally closed.

