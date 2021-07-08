Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Video from the night of the Haitian president's assassination appears to show assailants...
Video appears to show moments after Haitian president's assassination
FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A tops customer satisfaction charts for 7th year in a row
Boy hit by car and killed in Scottsburg
Following the shooting, the suspects left the home with the victim’s property, according to an...
2 charged after man killed during home invasion