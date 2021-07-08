Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Gusty afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS: Pushes in from the west after 4 pm with wind gusts over 50 mph possible
  • SOGGY SETUP: More widespread rain may develop Saturday AM through Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances increase later today as a cold front pushes into our region. A broken line of thunderstorms tracks through during the late afternoon and evening, falling apart as it moves east of I-65. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with some storms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms gradually push south along with today’s front during the evening. Areas further north behind the front can see lower humidity move in tonight as temperatures drop into the 60s and low 70s.

Enough dry air across the area on Friday will help to reduce Friday’s rain chances and humidity. Highs top out in the 80s yet again tomorrow. Humidity increases Friday night as rain chances also increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible south and west of Louisville.

The stubborn tropical pattern will likely remain in place into next week with daily showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, July 8, 2021

