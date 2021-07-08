Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Gusty thunderstorms later today

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS: Will push in from the west after 4 PM with some wind gusts over 50 mph possible
  • HEAVY RAIN SETUP: A more widespread rain may develop Saturday AM through Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers near and east of I-65 this morning but the main chance will be with the approach of a cold front by late afternoon and evening. A broken line of gusty thunderstorms is likely to sweep in from the west, falling apart once it pushes east of I-65.

Scattered downpours are possible with enough dry air punching in to limit the rain chance to mainly Central/Southern Kentucky. A slight breather from the humid air for areas near and north of I-64.

There will be enough dry air still in place Friday to limit the daytime rain chance and actually take the muggy meter down a few notches. Enjoy it, it will ramp back up Friday night.

Humid air will punch back north overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This will increase the risk for showers/thunderstorms, mainly south and west of Louisville.

The stubborn tropical pattern will likely remain in place into next week with daily showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours.

