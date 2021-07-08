FORECAST: Gusty thunderstorms later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS: Will push in from the west after 4 PM with some wind gusts over 50 mph possible

HEAVY RAIN SETUP: A more widespread rain may develop Saturday AM through Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers near and east of I-65 this morning but the main chance will be with the approach of a cold front by late afternoon and evening. A broken line of gusty thunderstorms is likely to sweep in from the west, falling apart once it pushes east of I-65.

Scattered downpours are possible with enough dry air punching in to limit the rain chance to mainly Central/Southern Kentucky. A slight breather from the humid air for areas near and north of I-64.

There will be enough dry air still in place Friday to limit the daytime rain chance and actually take the muggy meter down a few notches. Enjoy it, it will ramp back up Friday night.

Humid air will punch back north overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This will increase the risk for showers/thunderstorms, mainly south and west of Louisville.

The stubborn tropical pattern will likely remain in place into next week with daily showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.