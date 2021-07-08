Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Thunderstorm chances increase late Thursday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms more likely on Thursday with an approaching front
  • Lesser storm chance on Friday
  • Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only an isolated downpour possible overnight, otherwise warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A weak frontal boundary will push into the area late Thursday. This will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s before storms develop.

Scattered storms will continue in some areas Thursday night, fading away a little closer to dawn Friday morning. Lows will be in the 70s once again as this happens.

Scattered storms will fire up closer to the cold front in the afternoon on Friday, mainly south of Louisville in Kentucky. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Storm chances will ramp back up this weekend as a disturbance over the midwest begins to influence our weather. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s as that happens. We’ll keep that stormy pattern in place for the early part of the next workweek, but there are signs of a slightly drier setup as we head toward mid next week.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected through the weekend
Grab-N-Go: Wednesday night, July 7 forecast

Most Read

Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
A former LMPD officer, Robert Jones, is shown on body camera video jabbing a police chase...
Body cam video shows former LMPD officer jabbing handcuffed suspect with key

Latest News

Periods of showers and thunderstorms expected through the weekend
Grab-N-Go: Wednesday night, July 7 forecast
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/7
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/7
WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog - clipped version
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/1