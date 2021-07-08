Support Local Businesses
Former US attorney calls for legislative oversight on Louisville gun violence

Louisville is dealing with a deadly gun violence problem, and former U.S. Attorney Russell...
Louisville is dealing with a deadly gun violence problem, and former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman (far right) requested that state lawmakers oversee how it is being handled.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former United States Attorney Russell Coleman asked state legislators to oversee how Louisville is handling its problem with deadly gun violence.

“For too long, with all due respect to members of this committee, there’s been an approach to Louisville as if your authority ends at the border of metro Louisville,” Coleman said Thursday at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

Coleman’s comments were in support of Louisville’s Gun Violence Initiative (GVI), an approach designed to reduce gun violence and prevent more homicides.

Lawmakers supporting police reacted strongly in favor of intervention, blaming the city for a lack of cooperation.

“We tried intervening I’m things in Louisville,” Rep. John Blanton (R-District 92) said. “We get told to stay away from Louisville. They don’t want us in Louisville. They don’t want Frankfort deciding what goes on in Louisville.”

Coleman warned that violence is a problem for the entire state.

“You receive your narcotics and a nexus of violence out of Louisville,” Coleman said. “It’s not just bourbon, it’s not just gray trucks. We are exporting violence to your cities.”

At a time when Louisville is on a record pace to set new records for homicides, Coleman was joined by Louisville mother Krista Gwynn who lost her son to gun violence and whose daughter was recently wounded in a separate shooting.

“My son did everything we asked of him,” Gwynn said tearfully. “My son was 19. He had a 10 o’clock curfew. My son was gunned down at 9:20.”

Coleman recommended a dialogue directly between the legislature and Louisville’s new police chief.

“Many of us are optimistic about our new chief and our new command staff,” Coleman said. “But there seems to be also this chasm between Frankfort and Metro Louisville government, that there has been this hands-off view of metro Louisville. It is either part of the Commonwealth or it isn’t.”

Officials with the City of Louisville were not invited to be part of the presentation before Thursday’s Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary meeting.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

