Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/8

Still on track for a broken line of t-storms toward the late afternoon/evening hours but I don’t see this as a slam dunk either on widespread coverage. So some will get missed.

There is a chance this front can clear more than 50% of the area on Friday and that may allow for a nice break from the high humidity for some. However, that humid flow will jump right back north again late Friday Night into the weekend with multiple waves of thunderstorms passing through. The intensity of these waves will be based on timing and how much heating we can gain during the afternoons. We just will have to take them one at a time.

The video will break this all down visually with the latest data rolling in...

