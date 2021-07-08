‘It’s really discouraging’: Homicide victims’ families react after LMPD chief says officers ‘reluctant’ to act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The father of a slain Louisville man said it was discouraging to hear LMPD Chief Erika Shields characterize department officers as “reluctant” to be proactive.

Kenneth Forbes Sr. said he can’t go a day without thinking about his son, Kenneth Forbes, Jr., who was killed in a shooting in 2012. Almost a decade later, Forbes channels his grief into helping others through the group Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters (MOMS) of Kentucky. However, he says that work depends on police doing their jobs.

“They call officers and detectives to get follow-ups on homicide cases, they don’t get any phone calls returned to them. We’re constantly wanting answers, we’re not getting those,” he said.

In a Washington Post Live discussion Wednesday, Shields said officers were “reluctance to act,” something she said stemmed from a fear of a backlash and a feeling they lack support.

“There’s a real reluctance, a real hesitancy to step forward and step out,” she said.

Forbes told WAVE 3 Shields comment was like a “slap in the face.”

“When they [families] try to have so much hope and trust into leadership in our police department, then you hear someone like that in leadership role, it’s really discouraging and it’s really frightening,” he said. “Because then you see all the shooters, all the ones out here doing the most crime feel like they’re winning.”

A military veteran, Forbes said he understood the tough nature of police work, but he felt it was the duty of police commanders to boost morale.

Dr. Eddie Woods with No More Red Dots says he wasn’t surprised by Shields’ statement.

“Just by the nature of how police work is done, they come after the fact,” he said.

Where police can be reactive, Woods said organizations like his intervene before the violence happens.

“We keep wanting to do programs and hope the shooters brush by the programs, it doesn’t work like that, you have to be intentional who are creating the situations,” he said.

Woods said he still hopes to see more proactive policing in Louisville. Shields on Wednesday said LMPD had taken steps to build trust with new police details where command staff patrols with officers.

Forbes said he too was hopeful police could prevent another life lost to violent crime; he said officers could find support in parents like him.

“We just want an open line of communication with you all, and know that you all have our support, you’re supporting us as well as us supporting you,” he said.

Forbes is inviting police to a MOMS of Kentucky anti-gun violence walk on Saturday, July 31.

