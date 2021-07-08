Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky man arrested after ISP traffic stop

Daniel A. Sikes was arrested early July 8, 2021 by Indiana State Police on drug and weapons...
Daniel A. Sikes was arrested early July 8, 2021 by Indiana State Police on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Indiana State Police for an expired temporary tag led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapons charges.

Around 3:20 a.m. today, Trooper Dakota Novak was on US 150 in Palmyra when he spotted a white Nissan Sentra ahead of him with an expired tag. After stopping the Nissan, Novak smelled marijuana coming from the car.

A check found the driver, Daniel A. Sikes, 34, of Louisville, was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Floyd County for driving with a suspended license. Sikes was also found to be carrying a loaded handgun that he didn’t have a permit for. They also found suspected heroin was in the vehicle.

Sikes was booked into the Harrison County jail on charges for firearms possession by a violent felon, gun possession without a license by a convicted felon, possession of a narcotic drug, and traffic charges for driving on a suspended license.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip

Latest News

Alert Day WAVE
FORECAST: Gusty afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to activate more than 200 Kentucky National Guard...
Beshear says 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will help at Mexico border
The gallery shows how everyone is “Uniquely Human.”
After 2020, explore your feelings at the Kentucky Science Center
The shooting was reported in the 200 block of South 23rd Street around 12:55 p.m. Thursday,...
1 injured in Russell neighborhood shooting