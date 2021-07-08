Kentucky man arrested after ISP traffic stop

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Indiana State Police for an expired temporary tag led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapons charges.

Around 3:20 a.m. today, Trooper Dakota Novak was on US 150 in Palmyra when he spotted a white Nissan Sentra ahead of him with an expired tag. After stopping the Nissan, Novak smelled marijuana coming from the car.

A check found the driver, Daniel A. Sikes, 34, of Louisville, was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Floyd County for driving with a suspended license. Sikes was also found to be carrying a loaded handgun that he didn’t have a permit for. They also found suspected heroin was in the vehicle.

Sikes was booked into the Harrison County jail on charges for firearms possession by a violent felon, gun possession without a license by a convicted felon, possession of a narcotic drug, and traffic charges for driving on a suspended license.

