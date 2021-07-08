Support Local Businesses
Mother of infant allegedly killed by father the latest to be impacted by wave of crime in Louisville

Courtney Jones’ daughter, Del’Luna Danielle, marked Louisville’s 96th homicide.
Courtney Jones’ daughter, Del’Luna Danielle, marked Louisville’s 96th homicide.(Family photo)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shootings and homicides often have an impact beyond just police tape, forcing families’ lives to be changed forever.

Victims, their families, and healthcare providers alike are impacted by constant violence in the Louisville area. According to several emergency room staff members, this summer has been busier than any other year or summer before.

Courtney Jones’ daughter, Del’Luna Danielle, marked Louisville’s 96th homicide.

“A 7-week-old being the youngest homicide victim in Louisville, Kentucky,” Chestina Jones, the child’s grandmother, said.

Courtney Jones said she was admitted to the hospital after having postpartum complications, which meant she had no option but to leave her daughter with the child’s dad, Del’Shawn Banks.

Days later, doctors called Jones to tell her the baby had signs of physical abuse.

“They told me that she wasn’t breathing and (they) had to bring her back,” Courtney Jones said. “She had bleeding in her brain.”

Banks eventually told investigators he had shaken and thrown the newborn to the ground.

Courtney Jones said domestic violence issues began months before Del’Luna was born. According to her, Banks abused her and displayed fits of rage.

“It was unbelievable to hear,” she said. “How can you think that her father would do something like that? That’s your own child.”

Jones said she is determined to see Banks behind bars.

“I look fine, I’m not crying, but on the inside, I’m dead,” she said. “I’m no longer living, but for Lulu, I will keep pushing on. For my Luna — because her life was taken doesn’t mean mine has to stop.”

Banks is due in court on Friday.

Whether it’s a domestic violence death or a shooting homicide, Dr. Martin Huecker and his nurses deal with hundreds of families impacted by violence every day in the UofL Hospital ER. It’s an overwhelming task, Huecker said, especially in a year of so many violent crimes.

“One striking statistic — the boarding patients — patients already admitted in the hospital, they don’t have any beds upstairs to go to,” Huecker said. “That’s tough for us, our nurses still manage them and we’re struggling to have enough nurses.”

UofL Trauma takes in all shooting victims in Louisville Metro, but it has needed to outsource rooms to other affiliated hospitals like Jewish Hospital.

Huecker said even though it’s unclear what causes crime to rise during the summer months, patients will always receive the same level of care.

To donate to the Jones family GoFundMe, click here.

Click here for domestic violence resources.

