New business brings new post-pandemic hope in Downtown New Albany

Terri Lynn's Café and Catering in New Albany
Terri Lynn's Café and Catering in New Albany(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across the country, people are still recovering from COVID-19. It’s taken a toll economically, physically and mentally.

However, as the saying goes, when one door closes another one opens.

A lot of doors have closed during this pandemic, and Terri Lynn’s Café and Catering is opening theirs.

Now not only does owner Terri Lynn Doyle have a new lease in a building in downtown New Albany, located at 133 E Market Street, but coming out of the pandemic, she has a new lease on life.

“When this space became available, I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I’m too old, I just don’t know if I can do this,’” Doyle said. “I take care of my 80-year-old mother, but here we are. I’m taking a leap of faith and living this dream.”

Terri Lynn already tried this once. She was a caterer for 22 years but always dreamed of opening a café too.

She tried opening a venue during the pandemic, but it didn’t work out, but even the pandemic, the dark cloud it was, had a silver lining.

“COVID actually helped me get here today,” Doyle said. “There have been so many programs to help small businesses and we’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of financial help, so that’s what has given me the courage to move along with it.”

Doyle said it’s the support around the community that has made this possible so far and will make it possible in the future.

From family to local government or any person who steps foot in the door, she’s just thankful her dream has a chance to play out.

”I’m truly blessed,” she said.

