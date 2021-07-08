Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding

By Debra Dolan and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was knocked unconscious at a wedding after allegedly making racist comments.

WVLT is reporting that Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at the time, speaking in the parking lot when the assault happened.

According to the incident report from the KPD, Holt was talking to Jonathan Toney and said he “didn’t know they let black people in the reception hall.”

The officer went on to say he was “part of the black community.”

Toney told responding officers he asked Holt several times to stop making comments about race, but the off-duty officer refused.

Toney explained he “couldn’t take it anymore” and punched Holt in the face once, the report says. Holt then fell to the ground, unconscious.

Police say several witnesses corroborated Toney’s story, adding that Holt was very intoxicated at the time.

Holt was taken to the hospital and has been out of work while he recovers from serious injuries, KPD’s public information officer told WVLT.

Internal Affairs has launched an investigation at the request of the KPD police chief.

A decision will be made regarding Holt’s assignment/status when he is medically cleared to return while the investigation is ongoing.

Police officials told WVLT no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
LMPD body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Robby Wildt, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond for one count of kidnapping a minor, and he...
Neighbors chased suspect, helped police during alleged kidnapping in Valley Station
Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Suspect on the run following crash on Broadway that killed 1, injured 2
Tents at one of the many homeless camps that have sprung up on the streets of Downtown...
Homeless camps growing in Louisville because the city can’t clear them
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Louisville restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to activate more than 200 Kentucky National Guard...
Beshear says 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will help at Mexico border
Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.
California man shoots, kills armed intruder
The delta variant is surging through populations with low vaccination rates.
COVID vaccines still work against delta variant, researchers find